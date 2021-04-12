Nebraska State College System

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nearly 3,000 students who attend one of Nebraska’s state colleges will be eligible for up to $3,000 in additional aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time students who attend Chadron, Wayne or Peru state colleges during the 2021-2022 school year and who are eligible for federal Pell grants will qualify to receive the money that is part of the federal stimulus bill that approved last month.

The Nebraska State College System expects to receive more than $14 million from the federal government with half that money earmarked for students and the other half set to go to the colleges.

