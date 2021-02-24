SAN MATEO, CA - Results from a nationwide survey have been released regarding the impact of this year’s delayed start of tax filing season.
The survey was conducted by Freedom Debt Relief and Senior Director of Corporate Communications Michael Micheletti says the first day Americans could file their income tax returns was Feb. 12, a few weeks later than most years.
He says Americans can also expect a similar delay in receipt of refunds.
"The impact of this year’s delay in the start of tax filing season could be a big one for everyday Americans. More than 1 in 5 say it would be difficult to buy needed groceries and household goods if they receive their refund just two or three weeks later than usual. The same number also say that delay would lead them to accumulate more credit card debt."
Micheletti says unless a stimulus package materializes soon, more people will be relying on their tax refunds than stimulus money to stabilize their household finances early this year.