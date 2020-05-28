WASHINGTON, D.C. - As part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Americans received an economic stimulus payment from the federal government.
People received it either by direct deposit or check, but around four million people have or will receive the payment in the form of a prepaid debit card.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, people are getting debit cards because the Treasury Department didn’t have proper banking information on them or because their taxes were filed in certain IRS locations.
Fortenberry says it’s very clear these Economic Impact Payment cards have caused a lot of confusion.
"People should not throw the card away. If they see something they're not used to like a Visa card, that very well could be the EIP card and that is their stimulus payment. If someone has already cut it up or thrown it away, it can be replaced as there's a website you can visit to get it replaced and if you get stuck, just call our office."
Fortenberry says you can put the money from the debit card into your checking account, but there’s a level of complexity in doing that. Just talk to your bank about the situation.
For more information on the card or to replace it, visit EIPCard.Com.