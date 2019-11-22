NORFOLK - At the Ag-ceptional Women’s Conference Friday Michelle Soll of Bancroft was given the Award of Merit.
It’s an award for someone not directly involved with production agriculture, but has a positive impact on a wide segment of the Ag industry.
Soll is part of the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline and said she started there when she was 20-years-old.
"I was going to college and was at a basketball game and this lady came up to me and asked me if I would like to work at the hotline and I said that would be awesome because I was all about farming."
Soll said they field 325 calls a month and they’re seeing a lot of financial distress right now.
She said Nebraska is one of only a few states to maintain its farm crisis hotline and funding is always a concern, but they keep writing grants.