LINCOLN - Social workers play an important role in every community in Nebraska and across the nation and the work they do is being celebrated as it's Social Worker Month.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recently hosted a press conference to highlight the month.
Social worker Danielle Jones said her favorite part is seeing the successes.
"When we work with the families and the parents turn things around for the well being of their children, that's great to see. Even the parents seeing the benefits of how much it impacts their children when they do make certain changes, I think for me that's the highlight."
Jones said one of the greatest challenges is the workload itself, but luckily there are always coworkers there to lend a helping hand.
She said the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t impacted them too much, they’ve just had to take more precautions like mask wearing and meeting with families over Zoom if needed.