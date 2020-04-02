NORFOLK - Social distancing has become a common phrase during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jody Gibson a data scientist at Northeast Community College conducted a research study on the effects social distancing has on the spread of virus.
Gibson says results indicate the public should continue to heed the call of authorities and elected officials.
"At least in Northeast Nebraska we are not doing very well at it yet. There were seven out of the 20 counties in our service area that have actually traveled more than before we started this crisis. That kind of result is not going to get us where we want to be."
Gibson says she personally thinks since people have more free time these days, they continue to travel.
She is continuing her research and plans to write a new article every three-to-four days. To read Gibson’s research, go online to Northeast.edu/Research.