NORFOLK - Norfolkans should have their shovels and snow blowers ready as snow continues to fall Tuesday.
Paul Trambley Lead Meteorologist with Weatherology says you should keep your eye on the forecast especially if you have any plans for the upcoming holiday.
"If you're doing any traveling, you're not going to run of it here for quite some time through South Dakota, Iowa, and as well as northern Kansas. The system is going to be impacting (Northeast Nebraska) with just some snow and amount to potentially four maybe up to six or seven inches for totals."
Trambley says a big chunk of the U.S. is expected to feel the effects of this storm from rains in Oklahoma to snow in Northeast Nebraska.