Snow, freezing rain rake eastern Nebraska on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter weather system moving across the country is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on eastern Nebraska.

Most schools in the region canceled classes and activities Friday ahead of the storm system. Most residents awoke Friday to a blanket of snow and wind chills well below zero.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisory for much of eastern Nebraska into central parts of the state that will remain in effect until early Saturday morning.

Snow Friday morning was expected to turn to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon, and officials warned motorists to use extreme caution on the roads.

