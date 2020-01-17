Snow, freezing rain rake eastern Nebraska on Friday

In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter weather system moving across the country is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on eastern Nebraska.Most schools in the region canceled classes and activities Friday ahead of the storm system. Most residents awoke Friday to a blanket of snow and wind chills wel…
NORFOLK - If you want to lose weight, but don’t know where to start or you want to live a healthier life, an upcoming nutrition program in Norfolk at the YMCA may be the answer for you.
MADISON - You're reminded to drive safe when out in the snowy conditions.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday night.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff's former city manager likely will temporarily return to oversee city operations while officials look to permanently fill the position.The City Council voted Thursday to authorize current City Manager Nathan Johnson to make an offer to former City Manager …
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials have approved a permit that will allow a Hastings company to operate a gravel pit just east of Kearney despite objections from some neighbors.The Kearney City Council voted Tuesday night to grant a conditional use permit sought by Vontz Paving.Neighbors of the …
NORFOLK - Heritage of Bel-Air was recently recognized nationally for improving its quality of care.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The first phase of a trade deal with China includes a commitment to purchase $40 billion in U.S. Ag products by China annually, welcomed by the National Pork Producers Council.
LINCOLN - Nebraska travel guides are no available for those wanting to educate themselves further on the state.