OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Snow and bitter cold is expected across much of Nebraska and Iowa at the start of the work week.

The National Weather Service says much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is likely to see 1-to-2 inches of snow by early Monday. Some parts of eastern Iowa could receive 4-to-6 inches of snow.

Cold temperatures are expected to follow the snow on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens Monday morning and winds up to 30 mph are expected.

The wind may create blowing snow and wind chills around 0 degrees.

