LINCOLN - Those part of Nebraska’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as SNAP will get a 15-percent increase to the allotted money they typically get each month.
Economic Assistance Program Manager for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Shannon Grotrain says SNAP recipients won’t have to take any action to get the additional benefits as they’ll be issued directly to the EBT cards.
Grotrain says the amount of additional money you get depends on household size and how much you received in January.
"For example, if there's four individuals in a household that currently receive benefits and received $500 in January, they will see an increase of$282 in their supplement which would bring them up to a $782 allotment for the month which is the maximum for that household size."
The benefits will be issued next Tuesday and continue each month through June 30th of this year.