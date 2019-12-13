WASHINGTON D.C. - Congressman Adrian Smith went over some of his goals for the upcoming legislative year.
During a media conference call Thursday Smith said one of his priorities is he is working on legislation to implement commonsense guardrails for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.
Smith said the CMMI was created by Obamacare.
"It would rapidly test new models involving payment or patient care to lower costs or improve patient outcomes. There is some concern however that CMMI was given overly broad exemptions from existing regulations and judicial review therefore allowing these models to make sweeping changes without any Congressional oversight."
Smith says the guardrails for CMMI will ensure new models are appropriately limited in size and scope, and to reassert Congressional approval in model expansion.
He adds he is pleased with the recent news regarding USMCA and is hopeful it will be passed before Christmas.