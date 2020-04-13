Congressman Jeff Fortenberry at the nation’s Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Small business owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic financially are encouraged to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program if they haven’t already.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, Congress is trying to ensure that the nation’s economic well-being remains in place so once the virus is gone the economy can roar back.

Fortenberry says it looks like funds are going to run out in the program quickly.

"Frankly, that's good news because we want small businesses to avail themselves. No small business is at fault here, what has hit us is a national pandemic through nobody's fault. This money is available through the bank, it's an easy process, and there's lots of quick approvals."

The loan will ultimately be forgiven and is designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

Republican and Democratic leaders are working on approving an additional $250 billion for the program to make sure small businesses get the money they need.

For more information or to apply for the loan visit SBA.Gov.

