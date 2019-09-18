LYONS - Small business owners across the state are encouraged to take the Center for Rural Affairs survey on small business needs.
Rural Enterprise Assistance Project Women’s Business Center director Anna Pratt says they’ve been pushing this survey out to small businesses across the state bi-annually for the past eight years.
Pratt says the survey helps them better strategize and plan for the programs and training they want to provide to small businesses.
She says in years past they’ve gotten feedback that more financial management tools would be good to have.
"So then we instituted Excel and Quick books classes. We have contracted business consultants that are teaching those classes for us all the way from Norfolk, down into Kearney, and over into Scottsbluff. That's one change that we've seen."
Pratt says they’ve also amplified their marketing training.
She says the survey takes 10 to 15 minutes to fill out and is available in English and Spanish, but the deadline is September 30th.
To fill it out go to cfra.Org.