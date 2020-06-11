NELIGH - Some changes are coming to the Antelope County Fair this year.
The Antelope County Ag Society will continue forward with the fair, but have decided to postpone the concert.
Negotiations are underway for Michael Ray to perform at the 2021 Antelope County Fair, and any tickets sold for the concert will be refunded.
Additionally, the board decided to not have any static exhibits for the Open Class or school art on display this year.
All Open class animal exhibits will follow the direction of the 4-H animal exhibits.