NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission discussed a previously approved solar project after some changes had to be made.
During Tuesday’s meeting, heard a request of a conditional use permit for the solar farm near the intersection of Highway 275 and South 49th Street.
Originally the project was approved in February, however since then a new company has taken the reigns.
Jeff Breggren with GenPro Energy Solutions spoke on behalf of the request.
"Really there haven't been any changes made. It's the exact same area, same plans essentially as it was before. It's just going to be the same solar system at the same site just a different company will end up owning it. It's a power purchase agreement between Sole Systems, NPPD, and the City of Norfolk."
Breggren said this is the largest solar array in the state with a battery energy storage system added to the installation.
He added the plan is to begin construction in the spring of 2021.
The commissioners voted unanimously to have City staff prepare a conditional use permit.