KEARNEY - A new sleep study is slated for next year for Nebraska farmers and ranchers to take part in.
Nebraska Extension Educator Susan Harris Broomfield says the Center for Disease Control has even called sleep deprivation a public health problem.
Broomfield says lack of sleep affects so many parts of the body.
"Lack of quality sleep is usually associated with low energy. That's what most people talk about, 'I'm dragging, I don't have any energy.' And that is very true. However, there's so much more like how it wards off diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, depression, and even obesity."
Broomfield says it’s crucial to make sleep a priority in daily routines, and getting up at the same time every day even on the weekend really helps your body.
She says you also shouldn’t take your phone to bed with you as the blue light emitted from the phone can keep you awake.
If you’re interested in taking part in the study call 308-832-0645.