NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools’ Sixpence program is designed to provide parents and soon-to-be parents the opportunity to bond and develop strong relationships with their children.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, an update was given on how the program is doing.
Sixpence coach Carrie Pfeil said overall they serve 32 families, 26 children, and 10 unborn.
"Right now, 78 percent of the families we serve are single families. So when you talk about increases we certainly have that going on. As for parents with mental health problems that number is at 45 percent. The state average is 37 percent."
Pfeil said this upcoming year they will be focusing more on home literacy practices, parent-child interaction, and breastfeeding.
An update was also given on the Power of Preschool program and Little Panthers Preschool Principal Melissa Jantz said it’s growing.
Jantz said more childcare providers are joining to bring the preschool community together.