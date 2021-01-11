LINCOLN - Farmers and ranchers wanting to enroll or reenroll some of their land into the Conservation Reserve Program can sign up now until February.
Bobbie Kriz-Wickham, Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator with the Nebraska State Office of the USDA Farm Service Agency says the program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
Kriz-Wickham says landowners interested in the program need to think about what acres they want to enroll and how they want to make those acres more environmentally friendly.
"There is a scoring process that is done at the national office and it's based around something called the environmental benefits index. Basically that looks at different components of the application and scores them based on what kind of natural resource benefits those applications can bring to the table."
Kriz-Wickham says more information about the program as well as sign up for live question and answer sessions can be found at NebraskaPF.Com.
To sign up for the CRP program call your local FSA office.