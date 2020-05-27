NORFOLK - Enrollment for the Norfolk Public Library’s summer reading programs is underway.
Youth Services Librarian Karen Drevo says with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program is all virtual.
Drevo says the theme is “Imagine Your Story,” and you can still expect to see a variety of summer services and activities.
"We are offering all kinds of contests and of course rewards for people who complete their reading records. And we also have - beginning next Monday, June 1st on the west side of the library - we'll have craft kits in STEM kits for kids from ages five to 12 and then we'll also have teen and adult take and make kits that will be available."
Drevo says they saw high enrollment numbers last week and expects that to continue.
You can sign up for the program and print off reading booklets at the library’s website, or you can call for more information.