NORFOLK - Enrollment for the Norfolk Public Library’s summer reading programs is underway.
Librarian Karen Drevo says the summer reading program is for all ages, and a number of activities are planned.
"Our theme this year is “Tails and Tales," so we're going to have a pet show this summer, we're going to have a writing contest, and our usual coloring contest. Our big kickoff day is June 4 where we'll have our pony rides that we have annually."
Drevo says you can expect to see the usual book clubs and other activities from coding to Nebraska Extension lessons.
She says a number of prizes are up for grabs including YMCA yearlong memberships and Omaha Storm Chasers tickets.
You can sign up for the programs online or by stopping at the library.