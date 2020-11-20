NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to take part in Mosaic’s ‘Christmas Lights Party’ set for December.
Aimee Junck says due to COVID-19 they had to switch up their holiday event, and are now hosting a drive thru Christmas party.
"We're having people decorate their vehicle or trunk and we'll line them all up in the St. John's parking lot. Now's the time to really exercise your Pinterest skills if you have gathered ideas, or if you think you have a really good Griswold decorate whole vehicle look we really want to see it."
Junck says they would like all volunteers to sign up by next Friday.
It’s set for December 1st 5 to 7 p.m. in the St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot, and to take part call Aimee at 402-982-9026.