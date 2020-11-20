Mosaic

NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to take part in Mosaic’s ‘Christmas Lights Party’ set for December.

Aimee Junck says due to COVID-19 they had to switch up their holiday event, and are now hosting a drive thru Christmas party.

"We're having people decorate their vehicle or trunk and we'll line them all up in the St. John's parking lot. Now's the time to really exercise your Pinterest skills if you have gathered ideas, or if you think you have a really good Griswold decorate whole vehicle look we really want to see it."

Junck says they would like all volunteers to sign up by next Friday.

It’s set for December 1st 5 to 7 p.m. in the St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot, and to take part call Aimee at 402-982-9026.

Tags

In other news

Pair convicted in pharmacy fire bomb plot to be sentenced

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Nebraska pharmacist and a Maryland drug dealer could each face a decade or more in prison when they are sentenced for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market.

Nebraska hospitals straining to cope with coronavirus surge

Nebraska hospitals straining to cope with coronavirus surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say Nebraska hospitals are straining to cope with the surge in coronavirus cases and they urge the public to wear masks and take other precautionary measures, even if they aren't legally required to do so.