NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to sign up for a special 5k run and walk event this summer.
The Christian Cross Country 5k is set to take the place the week before the annual Christian Cross Festival.
Aaron Truex says the event will take place along the trail around Skyview Lake.
"It's going to be almost entirely on concrete, we start at the north side of the lake and walk all the way around. We finish over where the cross country teams start and finish their races. It's going to be a beautiful day we hope and the event starts at 7:30 a.m."
Truex says they’ll also have the ‘Faster Pastor’ run, which puts area preachers on the course to race against one another.
He says you can support your pastor through donations, and whoever has the most donations will get to assign every other participant hilarious disadvantages.
It’s set for Saturday, June 5th. The registration deadline is May20th, and can be done at ChristianCrossFestival.Org.