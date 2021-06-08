NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved some changes to the city code Monday night.
City Planner Val Grimes presented the changes which would pave the way for short-term rental housing such as Airbnb or a VRBO in Norfolk.
Councilman Shane Claussen did express some concern with the portion of the code that stated the property owner shall provide contact information for someone who can respond as an emergency contact within 45 minutes in case of an emergency or other issue.
"We're not rapid city. We're not a tourist destination where you've got a lot of these on each block. You might have a handful and the ones that you do might be closer to some sort of recreation, but it seems a little bit on the extensive side I guess. I know some people that have invested in these, they live in this state and they invest in properties in Florida and Arizona. I don't know how they have to run it through property managers in those communities."
Public Safety Director Shane Weidner said from a professional standpoint, he’s in favor of that portion of the code.
"When we respond to emergencies or non-emergencies, we often get called to those kinds of things, we always want to have a contact. We always need to have a contact. When we're on scene, whether it's a burglary, break in, broken window, fire, water leak, something of that magnitude where public safety gets called in, it's hard for us to manage if that person is far away."
The council voted unanimously to approve the changes on all three readings.