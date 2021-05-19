NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended some changes to the city code Tuesday.
City Planner Val Grimes presented the changes which would pave the way for short-term rental housing.
“Short-term rentals are what most people would consider an Airbnb, a VRBO, somebody renting out a house for a person coming into town to rent almost like a hotel but in a residential district, in a residential house."
Grimes said with the changes, short-term rentals would have to be licensed every year and inspected.
She said the city defines short term residence as 30 days or fewer.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the changes.