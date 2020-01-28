NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested two men Monday night after reports they were shoplifting.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to Wal-Mart for the two shoplifters, and located the two males inside.
They were identified as 30-year-old Hector Medina of Norfolk, and 27-year-old Pete Lundahl of Wayne.
Loss Prevention personnel witnessed them remove security devices and place several items in a black backpack.
Both were interviewed about the incident, and officers recovered the backpack with items inside.
Lundahl was cited for shoplifting.
During the officer’s contact with Medina, he was searched and officers recovered a small Ziploc style baggie containing a white powdery substance that the officer recognized as methamphetamine.
When Medina was informed that he was under arrest, he turned away from the officer and attempted to run.
The officers caught him, and after a brief struggle, he was handcuffed. The white powdery substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Medina was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, and resting arrest 1st Offense.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.