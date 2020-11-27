Small Business Saturday

NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to shop small this weekend for Small Business Saturday.

Denise Wilkinson, President and CEO of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce says a lot of the stores have been impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic and they need your support.

Wilkinson says typically these stores anticipate a lot of foot traffic with the Downtown Christmas Festival.

"We always get bags from American Express and partner with them and the Visitors Bureau to distribute at the Christmas Festival, but since it's kind of paired down this year we actually went out and delivered 150 bags to the businesses to give to their customers. They have coupons in them for businesses so please look for them when you go shopping."

Wilkinson says to keep their doors open and people coming in, businesses are being very proactive and creative as they’ve started curbside pick-up and online ordering.

Tags

In other news

Education commissioner reflects on school year

Education commissioner reflects on school year

LINCOLN - Nebraska’s public schools are approaching the end of the first semester and even though numerous students and teachers have had to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, no school has went to remote learning yet.

Two more Nebraska cities require masks amid COVID-19 surge

Two more Nebraska cities require masks amid COVID-19 surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two more of Nebraska’s biggest cities joined the growing list of communities that have passed local mask requirements in the face of the governor’s refusal to issue a statewide mask order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.