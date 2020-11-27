NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to shop small this weekend for Small Business Saturday.
Denise Wilkinson, President and CEO of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce says a lot of the stores have been impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic and they need your support.
Wilkinson says typically these stores anticipate a lot of foot traffic with the Downtown Christmas Festival.
"We always get bags from American Express and partner with them and the Visitors Bureau to distribute at the Christmas Festival, but since it's kind of paired down this year we actually went out and delivered 150 bags to the businesses to give to their customers. They have coupons in them for businesses so please look for them when you go shopping."
Wilkinson says to keep their doors open and people coming in, businesses are being very proactive and creative as they’ve started curbside pick-up and online ordering.