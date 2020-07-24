NORFOLK - The suspect in Friday morning’s shooting in Norfolk is still at large.
During a press conference Friday afternoon, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said the victim, a 29-year-old woman has died.
First responders were dispatched around 6:50 to a residence in the 1100 block of Blaine Street after the shooting occurred.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, 28-year-old Deshawn Gleaton.
Gleaton is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’8" and weighs 240 pounds.
Miller said the grey car he was driving was found in Jackson and a logical destination he may be headed to or in is Sioux City, Iowa.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Gleaton or information about this case you are asked to call the Norfolk Police Division.
He is considered armed and dangerous.