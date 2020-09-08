LINCOLN - A shared stewardship agreement was signed Friday between Nebraska and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Governor Pete Ricketts said the agreement establishes a framework for federal and state agencies to promote active forest management, improve collaboration, and respond to ecological challenges and natural resource concerns in Nebraska.
"Some people may say, 'OK, well Nebraska is not exactly known for its forests.' We still have our forests here in the Sate of Nebraska, for example the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey is the largest man made forest in the world. We also just experienced a forest fire that highlights the need for this cooperation. We had our fire at the Hubbard Gap, in fact I was out there earlier this week and about 4,000 acres got burned."
Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue joined the signing ceremony and said the agreement strengthens the already strong partnership between the Forest Service and the State of Nebraska.