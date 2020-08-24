NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraska has seen a shortage of rainfall lately and that’s showing up in a newly released drought information statement from the National Weather Service in Omaha.
Service Hydrologist Dave Pearson tells News Talk WJAG, the last time drought was this bad in the area was 2012 when nearly the whole state was experiencing extreme drought.
"In areas like Madison, Stanton, and Cuming County, they've got conditions that are bad enough to be classified as a severe drought. That's not as bad as it can get, but it's certainly significant. That's when you start seeing a lack of rainfall impacting crops, hay fields, and livestock. We're seeing a long term deficit of rainfall in those areas."
Looking out at the next couple of weeks, Pearson says there’s a small trend of above normal rainfall, but something he’ll have to see to believe.
He says producers are having to irrigate a lot and the dryland areas are really struggling.
For more information go to DroughtMonitor.Unl.Edu.