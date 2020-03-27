LINCOLN - The American Red Cross is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Weysan Dun spoke during Governor Pete Ricketts’ press conference Wednesday and says it’s important both the state’s and nation’s blood supply isn’t overwhelmed.
"If the need for blood exceeds available supplies, we will have yet another healthcare crisis on top of the COVID-19 emergency. We are already starting to see shortages. Nationally we have seen about 7,000 blood drives canceled resulting in approximately 200,000 fewer collections of blood."
Dun says in Nebraska 150 blood drives have been canceled resulting in 4,000 uncollected donations.
He adds organizations can safely host blood drives while adhering to social distancing measures.
You can sign up to give blood or request to host a blood drive at RedCrossBlood.org.