More than a foot of snow falls on parts of Nebraska
Photo Courtesy/NDOT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several northern and central Nebraska highways and county roads remained closed because of ice and blowing snow from a winter storm system that's bedeviling travelers.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says a nearly 80-mile stretch of Interstate 80 from Lexington east to Grand Island is closed.

U.S. Highway 83 from Valentine to the South Dakota state line is closed, and closures have been reported on portions of Nebraska highways 11 and 70.

The National Weather Service us warning that wind gusts up to 45 mph could occur through Monday evening. More than a foot of snow has fallen in several spots.  

Tags

In other news

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday that investigators t…

Police: Wounded 2-year-old taken to Omaha precinct station

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON D.C. - Joel Haggar, U.S. Meat Export Federation Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific, says African Swine Fever has caused the number of live hogs brought into Hong Kong from China to drop by about 50-percent- to below 2,000 head per day.