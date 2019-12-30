OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several northern and central Nebraska highways and county roads remained closed because of ice and blowing snow from a winter storm system that's bedeviling travelers.
The Nebraska Transportation Department says a nearly 80-mile stretch of Interstate 80 from Lexington east to Grand Island is closed.
U.S. Highway 83 from Valentine to the South Dakota state line is closed, and closures have been reported on portions of Nebraska highways 11 and 70.
The National Weather Service us warning that wind gusts up to 45 mph could occur through Monday evening. More than a foot of snow has fallen in several spots.