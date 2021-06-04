STANTON - A number of Stanton residents are facing charges following a three month investigation into the unlawful sale of electronic vape devices.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested 46-year-old Robert Kment Jr. on an arrest warrant for three Counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of sale of tobacco/electronic nicotine without a license to persons under the age of 19 and one count of sale of tobacco without a license.
Kment was charged after the investigation by both the Sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Attorney’s Office into alleged unlawful sale of electronic vape devices to students at the Stanton Middle/High School.
A search warrant was undertaken earlier this spring at the Kment residence and more than 400 vape cartridges were seized by the Sheriff’s office.
Also facing charges in this case are 40-year-old Jennifer Kment on three counts of aiding and abetting contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Also charged as adults after a court hearing moved their cases to adult court are 17-year-old Tylor Kment with two counts of sale of tobacco without a license, two counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, attempted possession of controlled substance (THC), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Seventeen-year-old Taylor Wehrle is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count each of sale of tobacco to a minor and sale of tobacco without a license.