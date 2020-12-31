LINCOLN - You may have a New Year’s resolution in mind for 2021, and it’s important to make it reasonable.
Nebraska extension educator Carrie Schnieder Miller says many resolutions for the New Year are health related.
Miller says when setting your goals, make sure they’re specific and also have a timeline.
She says an accountability partner helps too.
"So if your goal is to be more physically active in the New Year it's great to have somebody that will go walking with you if that's your goal or going to lift weights with you if that's your goal. Setting alarms or reminders on your smartphone is always a really good tip as well."
Miller says you will experience some setbacks, but don’t let that discourage you from making that change.