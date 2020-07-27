NORFOLK - Services for 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
Inurnment will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Norfolk.
Hailey died Friday at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and future expenses for her 5-year-old son.
To donate to the GoFundMe, click the link, https://bit.ly/30301JE