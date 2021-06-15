PENDER - The need for the Behavioral Health Specialists outpatient clinic in Pender is continuing to grow.
They’re going from being open two days a week to five.
Director Jenna Kennedy says they originally opened as a substance abuse clinic, but with an increase in demand and inquiries they’re now offering mental health services in person.
"We have a mental health provider that will be able to come into our clinic and offer those services in person. We have a lot of ability to not only see folks in person, but provide services via Zoom, Go-To Meeting, or even telephonically."
Kennedy says they will be offering alcohol and drug evaluations, mental health evaluations, individual therapy, anger management, and community support services.
She says they also can assists with getting individuals into their two social detox and short-term residential programs in Columbus and Norfolk.
For more information call the clinic at (402) 922-7555.