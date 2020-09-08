LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed September as College Savings Month.
Treasurer John Murante who oversees the state’s college savings plans tells News Talk WJAG, it’s important to highlight saving for college.
Murante says Nebraska’s NEST 529 plan is very beneficial as the dollars invested are tax deductible and the money grows tax free.
"For the first time ever, kids born in 2020 will be automatically enrolled in NEST and have a college savings account set up for them at birth. It will have money in it already so that every kid starts off with a college savings account with some money in it. It's very important."
Murante says the NEST 529 plan is one of the top plans in the nation and it shows, as 75 percent of account owners aren’t Nebraskans.
For more information visit NEST529Direct.Com.