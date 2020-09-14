NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition covers 60 miles of Northeast Nebraska and suicides in the area have went up from three to four a month to four to five.
That’s according to President of the coalition Donna Wolff.
September is Suicide Awareness Month and Wolff says the ripple effect of a suicide is big.
"One life touches so many people that we are truly unaware of how that one death by suicide can affect so many people. That's why it's so important to bring attention to this topic, because there may be other people out there with thoughts of suicide that we need to support, be compassionate towards and truly listen to their stories."
Wolff says the biggest problem is the stigma regarding the topic. People need to know it’s okay to talk to others about it.
She encourages you to visit the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition Facebook page for more information or to find upcoming suicide intervention trainings.