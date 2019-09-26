LINCOLN - Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in both the United States, and Nebraska.
Lindsey Hanlon, Network and Prevention Manager with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says September is Suicide Prevention Month, which provides an opportunity to openly discuss this pressing health emergency.
Hanlon says according to research from the Centers for Disease Control, suicide rates have increased by 30 percent since 1999.
"We continue to look at our Nebraska stats and where we are seeing one of our biggest increases is around our young adult population. We are always trying to focus our efforts on suicide prevention in general, but really looking at how we can address that young adult population as well."
Hanlon says some warning signs to look for are isolation, giving up possessions, or talking about “not being here much longer.”
She says by reducing the stigma that surrounds suicide and mental health, a cultural shift can be achieved where it is okay to discuss thoughts of suicide and reach out for help.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts call the 24/7 help center at 1-800-273-8255.