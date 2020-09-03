LINCOLN - Natural disasters can strike anytime and when they do it’s important you’re as prepared as possible.
September is National Preparedness Month and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone to prepare for the unexpected.
Public Information Officer Jodie Fawl says this year’s theme is "Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today."
Fawl says it’s important to put more than what you might need in a kit.
"We always say that you should have a three day supply or more of non-perishable food and water - one gallon per person per day. Also blankets or sleeping bags, first aid kits, and you can't forget your pets' needs."
Fawl says your family also needs to have an emergency response plan, a place everyone knows where to meet in case of a natural disaster.
For more information visit NEMA.Nebraska.Gov.