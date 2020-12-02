Senior citizens target of holiday scams

LINCOLN - You may get a scam phone call any day of the year, but with the holiday season here you’re encouraged to watch out for new scams and some specifically targeting senior citizens.
Barb Tyler, Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says a new scam targeting seniors is about a coronavirus vaccine.
"Right now there is no vaccine and no matter what someone calls to tell you, you can't prepay for this vaccine as it will be available free of cost. Be sure if you get a phone call about paying in advance for a vaccine, that is definitely a scam."
The other scam becoming prevalent is businesses calling you offering to clean and sanitize your house. Tyler says there’s companies that clean your house, but typically they don’t call you.
She says you should also watch out for email scams as those are becoming very realistic.
If you get a scam, report it to your local authorities.