Senior advocates ask Ricketts to report nursing homes with COVID-19

Sgt. Nicholas Shepherd, a practical nursing specialist, and Maj. Rahul Vedprakash, assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force 352-2, walk down a hallway to the next patient at the Royal Suites Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Galloway Township, N.J., May 5, 2020. Testing residents in nursing homes is crucial due to the high infection rate of COVID-19. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Miguel Pena)