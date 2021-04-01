Nebraska Capitol
Photo Courtesy/Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Twenty-eight Nebraska lawmakers are objecting to proposed state education standards that include lessons on gender identity and gender stereotypes, with lessons starting as early as the first grade.

The senators sent an open letter to the Nebraska State Board of Education, which is expected to consider the proposal on Friday.

The letter calls the draft standards a backdoor attempt to mandate curriculum that lawmakers have repeatedly rejected. Gov. Pete Ricketts has raised concerns as well, saying the standards were drafted with the help of political activists.

Nebraska Department of Education officials say the proposed standards were created by a team of educators from around the state, with advice from doctors, psychologists and other experts.

