LINCOLN - Thursday was the last day of the Nebraska Legislative session and it was also Senator Jim Scheer’s last day as his term is over.
Scheer talked about his time on the legislature, thanked all of the people that have been with him throughout his tenure, and gave the senators some words of encouragement.
Over his eight years in office, Scheer said he’s been associated with over 100 senators
"Everyone I call a friend. You can't spend this much time together and not build relationships. I don't have any golden advice on how to live your life or about the institution, but I will tell you I look at things differently than most. I don't view my bills as my bills and I don't know that any of us can take credit for anything that's accomplished because last time I checked the minimum it takes to vote for a bill is 25 senators."
When speaking to the legislature, Scheer said each senator has to learn to respect each other, work with each other, and realize they can each do marvelous things.
Scheer said he’s helped every senator out with a bill regardless if he supported it or not, because that was his job, now his job is done.