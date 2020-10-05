U.S. Senate Ben Sasse
Scottsbluff Star Herald

OMAHA - Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is working from his Nebraska home until October 12th. 

Sasse attended a gathering for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the White House Rose Garden last month, and doctors advised him to stay inside as much as possible after close interaction with multiple people who were infected with COVID-19. 

Several people who attended the event later tested positive for COVID-19, including President Trump. 

A spokesperson for Sasse says the senator has had two COVID-19 tests since then, and both tests came back negative.

Tags

In other news

United Way supports Meals on Wheels

United Way supports Meals on Wheels

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way provides a helping hand to 23 area non-profit agencies that provide vitally needed services for Northeast Nebraskans.