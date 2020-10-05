OMAHA - Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is working from his Nebraska home until October 12th.
Sasse attended a gathering for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the White House Rose Garden last month, and doctors advised him to stay inside as much as possible after close interaction with multiple people who were infected with COVID-19.
Several people who attended the event later tested positive for COVID-19, including President Trump.
A spokesperson for Sasse says the senator has had two COVID-19 tests since then, and both tests came back negative.