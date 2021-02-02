LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is urging her colleagues to create a state commission to study how to pay for K-12 public schools, an issue that has become contentious as some senators push for lower property taxes.
Sen. Wendy DeBoer, of Bennington, says the commission could look for ways to pay for schools other than property taxes while still providing equal educational opportunities to children around the state.
The commission would present its preliminary findings back to lawmakers in 2022.
The current, proposed commission would have 16 members, including the state education commissioner, a gubernatorial appointee, a school finance representative, school board members and others.