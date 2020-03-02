LINCOLN - A bill currently being considered in the Nebraska legislature is LB 720, which would adopt the ImagiNE Nebraska Act.
It’s designed to benefit existing businesses in the state by rewarding high wage job growth, keep Nebraska competitive to attract new growth opportunities, and provide incentives for companies to modernize their operations to increase competitiveness.
Senator Mark Kolterman who introduced the bill says it’s in the same place it was last year, but there’s one major change to it.
"We're moving the administration of the bill from the Department of Revenue to the Department of Economic Development. They will meeting with people, take applications, and then hand off the applicants to the Department of Revenue after a point in time when they meeting the criteria to qualify for the money."
Kolterman says other changes include setting up a rural manufacturing division and adding a retention act.
He says if they don’t pass it this year, Nebraska would be the only state in the country that doesn’t have an incentive package.
Kolterman says the bill won’t move forward unless a property tax relief bill is passed.