LINCOLN - The last time a Democrat won Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District was Clair Callan in 1964. Senator Kate Bolz is looking to change that.
The seat is currently held by Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.
Bolz says they currently have wonderful fundraising numbers and are doing a lot of grassroots work.
"We've not only raised more than any Democratic challenger in a decade, we've raised more than all of the Democratic challengers in a decade combined. I think this is a serious race. Over 90 percent of our campaign resources come from individual donors and come from right here in Nebraska. Congressman Fortenberry has relationships with special interest groups that have funded his campaign. I think it's time for a fresh voice."
Bolz says she would critique Fortenberry for his position on health care before the virus and now during it.
She says he’s voted to cut funding for the CDC response team, remove access to healthcare for those with preexisting conditions, and voted against lowering prescription drug costs.
