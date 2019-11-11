WASHINGTON, D.C. - Veterans Day is Monday, and Senator Deb Fischer spoke on the Senate Floor in Washington, D.C. honoring veterans.
Fischer who is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee said Americans need to continue honoring veterans with their words as well as actions.
She said she introduced and President Barrack Obama signed into law the CHIP IN for Vets Act in 2016.
"The bill allows control of VA projects to be placed where it should be, and that's in the hands of local communities. It allows communities like Omaha to take the lead on new projects by permitting the VA to accept private contributions to ensure VA projects are finished on time and on budget."
Also, Fischer said 80 veterans from Hall County went to Washington, D.C. to visit the monuments dedicated to their service.
She said American’s duty to honor veterans is never finished. It’s important their stories are heard and carried on for years to come.