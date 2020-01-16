USMCA
Courtesy of: riponsociety.org and SCOTT McCANDLESS & CAITLIN MACKAY

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade pact that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.

Passage of the measure gives President Donald Trump a major policy victory before senators turns their full attention to his impeachment trial. The measure goes to Trump for his signature.

It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA. It tore down most trade barriers and triggered a surge in trade.

But Trump and other critics blamed NAFTA for encouraging U.S. companies to move their manufacturing plants south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican laborers.

Tags

In other news

2 men sentenced for stealing U.S. Postal Service truck

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been sent to prison for stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck in Grand Island while kidnapping its driver.Prosecutors say Sidney Britt was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 20 years.Joshua Britt was given 11 years and three months in prison…

Inmate who didn't return from Lincoln job hunt is captured

Inmate who didn't return from Lincoln job hunt is captured

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have captured an inmate who didn't return from a job hunt in Lincoln.The state prisons department says Anthony Durand had been given permission to leave the state's Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Jan. 6. He didn't return.The department says he also …