WASHINGTON D.C. - The Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on cattle markets identified potential issues in the market and possible solutions.
Scott Bennett, American Farm Bureau Federation Congressional Relations Director, says the hearing scratched the surface on hot topics regarding cattle markets.
“Those topics include a regional mandatory minimum negotiated trade, packer concentration, antitrust and anti-competitive issues with the packers, as well as the need for a beef contract library for producers to see what other contracts exist in the marketplace.”
He calls the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing a good first step.
Bennett says with livestock mandatory reporting set to expire the end of September, they know that time is of the essence, if they’re going to do anything in regards to the cattle markets.